Bloomberg UK Politics: It All Ends in Tears
Former Bank of England Policymaker Martin Weale says there's been quite a lot of tears since the mini-budget. He talks to Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker and Lizzy Burden about the UK's economic chaos. Plus, is the economy safe as houses? We're joined by RICS Chief Economist Simon Rubinsohn on a gloomy outlook for the property market. Then Yuan Potts looks ahead to a wild ride in the markets in the run up to the Chancellor's Halloween budget.
Oct 13, 2022
