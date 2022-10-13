Hero

Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll and Yuan Potts have your daily guide to British politics. We'll tell you what's happening and explain why it matters.

Bloomberg UK Politics: It All Ends in Tears

Former Bank of England Policymaker Martin Weale says there's been quite a lot of tears since the mini-budget. He talks to Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker and Lizzy Burden about the UK's economic chaos. Plus, is the economy safe as houses? We're joined by RICS Chief Economist Simon Rubinsohn on a gloomy outlook for the property market. Then Yuan Potts looks ahead to a wild ride in the markets in the run up to the Chancellor's Halloween budget.

Oct 13, 2022

