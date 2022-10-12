Tom Keene, Jon Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz, and Paul Sweeney have the economy and the markets "under surveillance" as they cover the latest in finance, economics and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation around world markets.
Surveillance: IIF Annual Meeting
Tim Adams, Institute of International Finance President and CEO, says central bankers are facing their toughest job yet. Axel Weber, Institute of International Finance Chairman, says the ECB is in a worse position than the Fed. Klaas Knot, European Central Bank Governing Council Member, says a “continued effort” is needed to bring inflation under control. Kristin Johnson, CFTC Commissioner, discusses who they are working with the SEC on cryptocurrency regulation.
Oct 12, 2022
