Guy Johnson and Alix Steel bring you the conversations dominating the trading desks at the City of London and the view from on Wall Street. Join us every business day for a deep-dive rundown of transatlantic market action, brought to you by Bloomberg Radio.
BOE, NATO Latest, Chip Sector Troubles (Radio)
Hosts Guy Johnson and Alix Steel speak with Bloomberg's Ven Ram, Jamie Rush, Rosalind Mathieson, Ed Ludlow, and Michael McKee. Plus, they hear from President of Gary Shilling & Co, Gary Shilling. Producer: Sara Livezey
Oct 12, 2022
