Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power Podcast • Browse all episodes
Balance of Power: Challenges Facing Xi at Party Congress (Radio)
Craig Singleton, Senior China Fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies discusses challenges for Xi Jinping in China’s upcoming 20th Party Congress. He spoke with Bloomberg's David Westin.
Oct 11, 2022
Advertisement