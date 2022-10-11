Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power: Asylum Seekers Flood NYC (Radio)
Oct 11, 2022
Republican Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis of New York discusses the migrant crisis in New York City. She spoke with Bloomberg's David Westin.
