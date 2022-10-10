EM Weekly Podcast: Peak Yields Spell Opportunity for Risk Assets
Oct 10, 2022
In this week’s podcast, Srinivasan Sivabalan discusses the combination of two peaks -- one, in inflation, and the other, in monetary tightening -- which are encouraging investors to dip their toes back into emerging-market assets.
Read more: Era of Peak Yields Signals Entry Point for Emerging-Market Bets
This week, China’s markets reopen Monday after a week-long holiday and Brazil, India and Israel will publish CPI data that may offer clues on the outlook for monetary policy.
Click here to listen to the podcast.
