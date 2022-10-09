Hero

Voting Rights and Veterans Benefits at High Court

Elections law expert Richard Hasen, a professor at UCLA Law School, discusses the Supreme Court’s conservative wing considering limiting the creation of majority-Black voting districts in a new blow to the Voting Rights Act. Former Naval officer James Barney, a partner at Finnegan, makes his Supreme Court debut arguing for a fellow veteran seeking retroactive disability benefits. June Grasso hosts.

Oct 09, 2022

