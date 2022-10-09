Host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news.
Voting Rights and Veterans Benefits at High Court
Elections law expert Richard Hasen, a professor at UCLA Law School, discusses the Supreme Court’s conservative wing considering limiting the creation of majority-Black voting districts in a new blow to the Voting Rights Act. Former Naval officer James Barney, a partner at Finnegan, makes his Supreme Court debut arguing for a fellow veteran seeking retroactive disability benefits. June Grasso hosts.
Oct 09, 2022
