Suffolk Downs Developer Tom O'Brien and Legalized Sports Betting

Bloomberg Baystate Business With Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu 10-07-22 Tom O'Brien, Managing Director of the HYM Investment Group, updates us on the $8 billion redevelopment of Suffolk Downs and issues surrounding other construction projects in the area. Janet Wu reports on a deal with Gradiant and Schlumberger. Kathy MacNeil, a principal at Millennium Partners and Construction Manager of Winthrop Center, updates us on the new skysraper in Boston’s financial district. Anne Mostue reports on today’s continuation of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission meeting on sports betting. Attorney Richard Chambers updates us on a court hearing today involving the lawsuit North End restaurants filed against Boston Mayor Michelle Wu over outdoor dining. Skip Perham, Suffolk University professor in the business of sports, talks abut Boston-based Draft Kings nearing a partnership with ESPN and how the state could lose revenue if sports betting isn't legalized in time for the Super Bowl.