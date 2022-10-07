Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.
Sound On: Cheney's GOP Warning, Election Deniers Reversal (Radio)
Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. Joe spoke with Joe Weisenthal, Co-host of Bloomberg's Odd Lots podcast on President Biden's inflation problem heading into the midterms, Bloomberg News National politics reporter Ryan Teague Beckwith on highlights from the Arizona Senate debate between Blake Masters and Mark Kelly. Plus, Bloomberg Politics Contributors Jeanne Sheehan Zaino & Rick Davis on inflation, election deniers flip-flops, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin stumping for Arizona governor MAGA candidate, Kari Lake, and Liz Cheney's warning for Republicans.
