Nobel Prize Winner Dr. Carolyn Bertozzi
Bloomberg Baystate Business With Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu 10-06-22 Liz Powell, Director of DoxoINSIGHTS, discusses a new report showing Boston is the third largest U.S. city that’s most expensive for household bills. Dr. Carolyn Bertozzi, who won this year's Nobel Prize in Chemistry, speaks with us about her work and her company, Palleon Pharmaceuticals, in Waltham. Michelle Reisdorf, District President at talent solutions firm Robert Half, discusses how employers are sharpening their focus on the “90 day rule”: holding on to new employees for at least 3 months in order to retain them. Anne Mostue reports on today’s meeting of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
Oct 06, 2022