World Aviation Festival, OPEC, Fed Rate Path
Host Guy Johnson is live from Amsterdam as he attends the World Aviation Festival. He and co-host Alix Steel chat about his time there and hear a bit of some of his conversations, including with KLM CEO Marjan Rintel and International Air Transport Association CEO Willie Walsh. They're also joined by Bloomberg's Julian Lee to discuss OPEC, and Bloomberg's Mike McKee to discuss his conversation with San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly. Bloomberg's Kriti Gupta and Bloomberg's James Woolcock join as well.
Oct 05, 2022