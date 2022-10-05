Surveillance: Payrolls with Gapen

Tom Keene, Jon Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz, and Paul Sweeney have the economy and the markets "under surveillance" as they cover the latest in finance, economics and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation around world markets.
Michael Gapen, Bank of America Chief US Economist, says the payroll number is the only one that matters in November. Christyan Malek, JPMorgan Global Head of Energy Strategy, says we are seeing a repricing of oil away from the control of OPEC. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WTO Director General, says the global outlook is "looking quite grim." Tony Crescenzi, PIMCO Market Strategist, Portfolio Manager & Member of the Firm's Investment Committee, says bonds look attractive amidst a "Volckeresque" Fed.
