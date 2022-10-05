Each weekday, stacy-marie ishmael dives into everything from Bitcoin to Bored Apes, NFT’s to DeFi, Staking to Web3. Bloomberg Crypto, from Bloomberg and iHeart Radio, goes deeper than the daily market buzz to explore how this asset class is shifting the way we live
For Adam Neumann, Flow is the New We
Do you remember Adam Neumann? The WeWork co-founder and former CEO who stepped down in 2019 in a cloud of accusations about eccentric behavior, sky-high expenses, and general extravagance? The one with an Apple TV miniseries about his rise and fall starring Jared Leto? Well, Adam Neumann is back. Now, with bonus crypto, and an exceptionally large $350 million dollar check from the venture capitalists over at Andresseen Horowitz. To discuss these projects (and why the word ‘Flow’ is the new ‘We’) Bloomberg reporter Hannah Miller joins this episode.
Oct 05, 2022