Tory Conference Latest, JOLTS, Musk Revives Deal
Host Alix Steel is joined by guest host Kristine Aquino. They speak with Bloomberg's James Woolcock to get the latest on UK politics, live from the Tory party conference in Birmingham. Bloomberg's Rosalind Mathieson joins to talk about the latest in Ukraine. They also speak with Bloomberg Economics Editor Michael McKee to discuss JOLTS data and Bloomberg Intelligence Analyst Fernando Valle on OPEC+. Plus, Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow joins to give his take on Elon Musk reviving his Twitter deal.
Oct 04, 2022