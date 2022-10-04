Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Janet Wu and Ann Mostue are joined by top decision makers from local business and finance to politics and technology, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State, and beyond.
New Twitter Developments and National Vodka Day
Bloomberg Baystate Business With Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu 10-04-22 Anthony Lamacchia, owner of Lamacchia Realty, discusses U.S home prices posting their biggest monthly drop since 2009. Suburban Propane CEO Mike Stivala talks about rising energy costs this winter. John Silvia, CEO and Founder of Dynamic Economic Strategy, shares his experience riding out Hurricane Ian. He was forced to evacuate his home on Captiva Island before the causeway connecting the island to the mainland washed away. Bloomberg’s Kurt Wagner talks about today’s Twitter developments with Elon Musk proposing to proceed with the deal at $54.20 per share. Today is National Vodka Day. Dave Willis, Co-Founder and Head Distiller at Bully Boy Distillers.in Dorchester.
