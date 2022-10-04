Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
Musk Proposes to Proceed With Twitter Deal
Bloomberg News Legal Reporter Jef Feeley explains why Elon Musk is reviving his original deal to buy Twitter at the price of $54.20 a share. Bloomberg Balance of Power Anchor David Westin discusses Micron's plan for a $100 billion for semiconductor factory in New York. Bloomberg Businessweek Editor Joel Weber and Bloomberg News U.S. Health Care Reporter Riley Griffin provide the details of Riley's Businessweek Magazine story Pfizer Needs to Prove That It’s Ready to Move On From Covid-19. Stewart Glickman, Head of Energy Research at CFRA, talks about investing in energy firms in this inflationary environment. And we Drive to the Close with Sylvia Jablonski, CEO at Defiance ETFs. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.
