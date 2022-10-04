David Westin hosts a new look at the financial stories that shape our world as seen through the eyes of people whose perspective we value.
Bloomberg Wall Street Week: September 30, 2022 (Radio)
On this edition of Wall Street Week, David Bianco, DWS Americas CIO and Lori Calvasina, RBC Capital Markets Head of US Equity Strategy wrap up a week in the markets where US stocks suffered their worst monthly rout since March 2020. Jose Minaya, Nuveen CEO talks about how to be prepared for more volatility and Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers weighs in on Japan, UK economic policy and more.
Oct 04, 2022
