Bloomberg Best: Ian, Housing, Fed, Crypto(Podcast)
Former NY Fed President Bill Dudley says the Fed might not be able to stay the course, veteran EM investor Mark Mobius sees shadows of 1998, Strike's Jack Mallers sees continued value in crypto, Zillow's chief economist Skylar Olsen says rising mortgage rates are stressing buyers, and Slide's Bruce Lucas says the sands under the Florida property-insurance market are shifting. Hosts Denise Pellegrini and Ed Baxter feature the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 150 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world on Bloomberg Radio's Bloomberg Best.
Oct 02, 2022