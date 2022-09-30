Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.
Sound On: Russia's Land Grab, Ian Aftermath, New SCOTUS Term (Radio)
Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. Joe spoke with Michael O'Hanlon, Senior Fellow and Director of Research in Foreign Policy at the Brookings Institution on Russia's move to annex four occupied regions in Ukraine, Bloomberg Energy reporter Will Wade live from Venice Florida for an update on the path and destruction from Hurricane Ian, Plus, our politics panel, Bloomberg Politics Contributor Jeanne Sheehan Zaino & Rick Davis on Putin's Ukraine land grab, Hurricane Ian, and the big cases coming up for the Supreme Court this term.
Sep 30, 2022