Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Janet Wu and Ann Mostue are joined by top decision makers from local business and finance to politics and technology, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State, and beyond.
New Space For The Engine and North End Outdoor Dining Ends
Bloomberg Baystate Business With Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu 9-30-22 George Mendoza, owner of Monica’s Vinoteca and Monica’s Pasta Shop in Boston’s North End, discusses the end of outdoor dining. Damien Dipaolo, owner of Carmelinas in Boston’s North End, discusses the end of outdoor dining as well as his opposition to a marijuana dispensary in the area. Eileen McAnenny, President of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, discusses new data showing Massachusetts will still have a $5.8 Billion budget surplus after the upcoming refund. Janet Wu tells us about The Engine opening a 155,000 square foot building with bio and chem labs in Cambridge. Anne Mostue reports on MA Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren announcing a deal to boost the state offshore wind industry. Skip Perham, Suffolk University professor in the business of sports, talks Bernie Corbett, Harvard Football play-by-play announcer, previews Saturday's game vs Holy Cross.
Sep 30, 2022