David McRaney on the Science Behind Persuasion

Bloomberg Radio host Barry Ritholtz speaks with science journalist David McRaney, who investigates the psychology of reasoning, decision-making and judgment on his blog "You Are Not So Smart." The blog, which he launched in 2009, spawned a bestselling book, now available in 17 languages, as well as a podcast. McRaney's most recent book, "How Minds Change: The Surprising Science of Belief, Opinion, and Persuasion," came out this year.

Sep 30, 2022

