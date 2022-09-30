Each weekday, stacy-marie ishmael dives into everything from Bitcoin to Bored Apes, NFT’s to DeFi, Staking to Web3. Bloomberg Crypto, from Bloomberg and iHeart Radio, goes deeper than the daily market buzz to explore how this asset class is shifting the way we live
Bonus: QuickTake’s Crypto IRL Dives Into the Market’s Downturn
This special bonus episode features Bloomberg QuickTake’s Katie Griefeld and Tim Stenovec. The pair have created a new video series called Crypto IRL. It takes us behind the scenes of this current crypto winter, and features interesting perspectives from special guests. You can catch the new series on a range of platforms including Bloomberg TV and YouTube. For more information, go to Bloomberg.com/QT
Sep 30, 2022
