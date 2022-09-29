Each weekday, stacy-marie ishmael dives into everything from Bitcoin to Bored Apes, NFT’s to DeFi, Staking to Web3. Bloomberg Crypto, from Bloomberg and iHeart Radio, goes deeper than the daily market buzz to explore how this asset class is shifting the way we live
Bloomberg Crypto Podcast
The White House's Position On Crypto's Climate Impact, Explained
On Tuesday September 27th, Bloomberg reporters Allyson Versprille and David Pan participated in a Twitter Spaces with Costa Samaras. Samaras is the White House’s chief advisor for energy policy in the Office of Science and Technology Policy. They spoke about the office’s crypto climate report and what’s next for US efforts. This episode features highlights from that conversation. Read more here
Sep 29, 2022
