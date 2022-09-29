Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
Bloomberg Businessweek Podcast
The Rise and Reach of Janet Yellen
Owen Ullmann, Executive Editor at The International Economy Magazine, discusses his book Empathy Economics: Janet Yellen’s Remarkable Rise to Power and Her Drive to Spread Prosperity to All. Hosts: Carol Massar and Scarlet Fu. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Sep 29, 2022
