Hero

Out of Office

Join us for unconventional conversations about life and leadership in Out of Office, hosted by Mallika Kapur.

Join us for unconventional conversations about life and leadership in Out of Office, hosted by Mallika Kapur.

Out of Office Podcast • Browse all episodes

Serial Entrepreneur: The Many Lives of Marc Lore

Marc Lore founded two e-commerce startups and sold them for $550 million and $3.3 billion before spending the last five years running Walmart’s online business. Since announcing his departure from Walmart in January, Lore has been on a tear: He bought a stake in an NBA basketball team, launched an upscale food delivery business, and started a venture capital firm that’s invested in everything from a nuclear fusion energy startup to a new “stock market” for professional athletes. But all that pales compared to his passion project: A five-million-person, from-the-ground-up city called Telosa that can serve both as a showcase for new technologies and a new form of private-public governance. Can he make all of it work?

Sep 29, 2022

Bloomberg Podcasts
Advertisement