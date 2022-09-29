Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll and Yuan Potts have your daily guide to British politics. We'll tell you what's happening and explain why it matters.
Bloomberg UK Politics: The Gilt Trip
It's been a rollercoaster week for markets, with the UK government's borrowing costs soaring after last Friday's budget announcement. Bloomberg's Valerie Tytel - a former bond trader - explains what happened and why politicians need to pay attention to gilts. Also in the show: the CEO of property website Zoopla tells us why some sellers are cutting their asking prices, and we hear from energy expert Ben Gallizzi of USwitch ahead of this weekend's gas and electricity price rises.
Sep 29, 2022
