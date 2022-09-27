Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
Facing a New Era of American Extremism
Andy Campbell, Investigative Reporter for the HuffPost, discusses his book "We Are Proud Boys: How a Right-Wing Street Gang Ushered in a New Era of American Extremism." Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec Producer: Sara Livezey
Sep 27, 2022
