Lyons: Kwarteng Must Do More To Reassure Markets (Audio)
Gerard Lyons, external adviser to Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chief Economic Strategist at Netwealth, says the Chancellor must do more to reassure markets after the reaction to Friday's mini-budget. He tells Bloomberg's Stephen Carroll and Anna Edwards the government doesn't need to reverse course on its fiscal policies, but does need to convince markets the tax cuts are "necessary, non-inflationary and affordable".
Sep 26, 2022
