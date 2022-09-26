Michael Barr, Scarlet Fu, and Mike Lynch follow the money in the world of sports, taking listeners inside decisions that power the multibillion dollar industry.
Kicking the Stigma with Indianapolis Colts Owner/CEO Jim Irsay
Host Scarlet Fu, joined by Bloomberg Deals reporter Kamaron Leach, speak with Indianapolis Colts Owner/CEO Jim Irsay on topics ranging from his family's Mental Health Awareness fundraiser "Kicking the Stigma", the changing Media Rights landscape for live sports, and business challenges an NFL owner faces with their team.
Sep 26, 2022
