Bloomberg UK Politics: Labour's Sterling Opportunity

Markets have given their verdict on the Chancellor's pledges of more tax cuts: sterling slumped to a record low and government bond yields spiked to rates not seen since 2010. The meltdown comes as the Labour Party is holding its annual conference. We hear from Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves on her alternative plans for the economy, and our reporter James Woolcock brings us the latest from Liverpool. Also in the show, Gerard Lyons, external economic adviser to Prime Minister Liz Truss, tells us what he thinks Kwasi Kwarteng should do next.
Sep 26, 2022
