The Fed, Markets, ETFs, and ESG
Jennifer Lee, Senior Economist and Managing Director at BMO Capital Markets, joins the show to break down the Fed’s interest rate hike, the US economy, inflation, and the outlook for a recession. Greg Hahn, CIO at Winthrop Capital Management, talks about markets and investing amid inflation and global uncertainty. Ben Emons, Managing Director and Global Macro Strategist at Medley Global Advisors, joins the show to discuss the recent Fed rate hike. Amanda Rebello, Head of Passive Sales, US Onshore at DWS Group, joins in studio to talk about passive investing and ETFs. Amy O’Brien, Nuveen Global Head of Responsible Investing, joins the show during NYC climate week to talk about ESG investing, how attitudes have shifted from the strategy, and outlook for responsible investing. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller.
Sep 22, 2022