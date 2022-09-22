Tom Keene, Jon Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz, and Paul Sweeney have the economy and the markets "under surveillance" as they cover the latest in finance, economics and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation around world markets.
Surveillance: Global Hike Race With Abby Joseph Cohen
Danny Blanchflower, Dartmouth Professor & Former BOE Policy Committee Member, warns of an economic disaster ahead. Lisa Shalett, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer, assesses the recent carnage in the markets. Abby Joseph Cohen, Columbia Business School Professor & Retired Goldman Sachs Partner, sees more credit market damage ahead. National Bank of Ukraine Deputy Governor Serhiy Nikolaychuk discusses signs of recovery in Kyiv, the challenge to maintain a focus on monetary policy amid war with Russia, and the need for further funding from the International Monetary Fund.
