Michael Barr, Scarlet Fu, and Mike Lynch follow the money in the world of sports, taking listeners inside decisions that power the multibillion dollar industry.
Suns Owner Robert Sarver Set to Sell Teams Amid Harassment Scandal
Hosts Michael Barr and Scarlet Fu are joined by Bloomberg Deals reporter Kamaron Leach to discuss the announcement of Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver selling his stake in the teams after an investigation found a history of using racist slurs and harassing female employees and what's next for Sarver and the Suns Organization
Sep 22, 2022
