Host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news.
Are Those Migrant Flights Legal?
Immigration law expert Jack Chin, a Professor at UC Davis Law School, discusses Florida Governor Ron DeSantis chartering flights to send about 50 undocumented immigrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. Second Amendment law expert Andrew Willinger, Executive Director of the Duke Center for Firearms Law, discusses a ruling which could become a blueprint for challenging New York’s concealed-carry law. June Grasso hosts.
Sep 22, 2022
