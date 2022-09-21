Tom Keene, Jon Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz, and Paul Sweeney have the economy and the markets "under surveillance" as they cover the latest in finance, economics and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation around world markets.
Surveillance: Earnings Story with Wilson
Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley Chief US Equity Strategist, says he is much more focused more on the earnings story than the Fed. Michael Pond, Barclays Head of Global Inflation Market Strategy, says to prepare for a hawkish Fed. Michael Collins, PGIM Fixed Income Senior Portfolio Manager, still expects a little bit more downside in credit. Kona Haque, ED&F Man Head of Research, says we currently have an energy supply and demand mismatch.
