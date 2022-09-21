Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.Hosted by Bryan Curtis and Doug Krizner.
Matt Orton on the Markets (Radio)
Matt Orton, Chief Market Strategist at Carillon Tower Advisers, discusses the latest on the markets. He spoke with hosts Bryan Curtis and Paul Allen on "Bloomberg Daybreak Asia.
Sep 21, 2022
