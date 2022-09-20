Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.
Sound On: Russia Sham Annex Vote, Revenge Politics (Radio)
Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. Joe spoke with former Defense Secretary Mark Esper on defense spending and Russia's sham votes to annex the regions of Ukraine its forces still control, Bloomberg Congress reporter Billy House on the House's plan to reform the Electoral Count Act and Joe Manchin blaming "revenge politics" for the lack of GOP support for his energy permitting bill. Plus, our politics panel, Bloomberg Politics Contributors Rick Davis & Jeanne Sheehan Zaino on Russia's hasty annexation votes, political payback for Joe Manchin, immigration policy and reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has sent a plane of migrants to Delaware.
Sep 20, 2022