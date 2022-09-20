Hero

Host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news.

Netflix Sued Over Portrayal in 'Inventing Anna'

Intellectual Property Litigator Terence Ross, a partner at Katten Muchin Rosenmann, discusses the latest lawsuit against Netflix, this time by Rachel Williams, a former friend of Anna Sorokin, for her depiction as a backstabbing freeloader in the popular docudrama "Inventing Anna." June Grasso hosts.

Sep 20, 2022

