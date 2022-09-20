Host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news.
Bloomberg Law Podcast • Browse all episodes
Netflix Sued Over Portrayal in 'Inventing Anna'
Intellectual Property Litigator Terence Ross, a partner at Katten Muchin Rosenmann, discusses the latest lawsuit against Netflix, this time by Rachel Williams, a former friend of Anna Sorokin, for her depiction as a backstabbing freeloader in the popular docudrama "Inventing Anna." June Grasso hosts.
Sep 20, 2022
Advertisement