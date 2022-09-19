EM Weekly Podcast: Asia’s Markets Set to Ride Out 2022’s Taper
Sep 19, 2022
In this week’s podcast, Marcus Wong in Singapore discusses how countries from Indonesia to South Korea and the Philippines are reaping the rewards of a quarter-century preparing for a repeat of the turmoil that set off the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s.
Read more: Stagflation-Free Asian Markets Are Leaving Taper Tantrums Behind
This week, the Philippines and South Africa are set to hike policy rates, while in Brazil, the central bank board gathers for a monetary policy meeting, at which we expect it will announce the end of its tightening cycle.
Click here to listen to the podcast.
Advertisement