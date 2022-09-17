Bloomberg Best features the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 150 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world. Hosted by Ed Baxter and Denise Pellegrini.
Bloomberg Best: NFL, Tennis, Fed, DHL
John Pearson, CEO of DHL Worldwide, on the global parcel-delivery sector, Mark Mobius, founding partner at Mobius Capital Partners on why interest rates are going up more than you think, Marie Donoghue, Vice President of Amazon Global Sports Video, on Thursday night football as a game-changer, and tennis star and ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe, on the crop of new up-and-coming players. Hosts Denise Pellegrini features the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 150 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world on Bloomberg Radio's Bloomberg Best.
