Bloomberg Best: NFL, Tennis, Fed, DHL

Idea Generation: Dwyane Wade

On the Season 2 premiere of Idea Generation, NBA legend and entrepreneur Dwyane Wade takes us on a journey from his early days as a young basketball player growing up in Chicago, to achieving NBA superstardom, to building a brand around himself while also venturing into media, wine and team ownership. Wade has sought to balance business and basketball, and has arguably achieved that goal as well as anyone who ever stepped on a court. In this episode, he explains what kind of dedication it took to make it to the NBA and stay there, and how he was able to succeed off the court, too.