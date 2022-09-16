Host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news.
Bloomberg Law Podcast • Browse all episodes
The Next Battleground Over Abortion
Mary Ziegler, a Professor at UC Davis Law School, discusses how fetal personhood, the concept of granting legal rights to the unborn at conception or a couple of months after, is shaping into the next battleground in the fight over abortion rights in the US. Patricia Hurtado, Bloomberg Legal Reporter, discusses how even before the toppling of Roe v. Wade, the prosecution of women suspected of purposefully or accidentally ending a pregnancy was on the rise. June Grasso hosts.
Sep 16, 2022
Advertisement