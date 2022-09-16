Barry Ritholtz looks at the people and ideas that shape markets, investing and business.
Albert Wenger on Global Venture Capital Firms
Bloomberg Radio host Barry Ritholtz speaks with Albert Wenger, who is a managing partner at Union Square Ventures. Before joining USV, Wenger was the president of del.icio.us as well as an angel investor; he also founded or co-founded several companies. He holds a Ph.D. in information technology from MIT.
Sep 16, 2022
