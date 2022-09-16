Guy Johnson and Alix Steel bring you the conversations dominating the trading desks at the City of London and the view from on Wall Street. Join us every business day for a deep-dive rundown of transatlantic market action, brought to you by Bloomberg Radio.
'Black Wednesday' Lessons, US Fed Decision (Radio)
Hosts Alix Steel and Guy Johnson discuss the lessons of 'Black Wednesday' on the 30th anniversary. Plus, Lee Klaskow breaks down the trouble at FedEx and Ira Jersey previews next week's Fed decision.
Sep 16, 2022
