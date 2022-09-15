Tom Keene, Jon Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz, and Paul Sweeney have the economy and the markets "under surveillance" as they cover the latest in finance, economics and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation around world markets.
Surveillance: Sen. Toomey Talks Rail Deal, Inflation & Crypto
Senator Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican and Ranking Member of the Senate Banking Committee, reacts to US railroads and union negotiators reaching a tentative deal to avert a labor disruption and says Congress should step in on cryptocurrency regulation. Liz Ann Sonders, Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist, weighs cheaper valuations against worries that persistently high inflation would cause central banks to remain hawkish for longer. Danny Blanchflower, Dartmouth College Professor of Economics & Former Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee Member, discusses the health of the UK economy. Kathy Bostjancic, Oxford Economics Chief US Economist, discusses outlook for US labor market and the Federal Reserve’s next move.
