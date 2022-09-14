Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
Risky US Rail Strike Looms
Bloomberg News U.S. Economy Reporter Katia Dmitrieva discusses a potential US Rail strike that could hit the economy at the worst possible time. Bloomberg Businessweek Editor Joel Weber and Businessweek Global Economics Editor Cristina Lindblad share the details of the Businessweek Magazine story Chinese Manufacturers Skirt US Tariffs With Help From Mexico. Bloomberg News Finance Reporter Jenny Surane talks about Walmart's new venture that will create digital bank accounts for the retail giant’s 1.6 million US employees and legions of weekly shoppers. And Drive to the Close with Megan Horneman, Chief Investment Officer at Verdence Capital. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Sep 14, 2022