Host Denise Pellegrini interviews real-estate experts -- brokers, investors, architects, Bloomberg reporters and economists -- for the latest on the multi-trillion dollar commercial and residential market.

RentSpree Eyes Growing Rental Industry

Sep 14, 2022

Michael Lucarelli, co-founder and CEO of RentSpree, tells Bloomberg Radio's Denise Pellegrini the rental industry is still a growing business and ripe for more distuption, as rising mortgage rates sideline some buyers.

