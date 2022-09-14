Browse all episodes

Bean Counters Beware

Even as the UK takes a moment to reflect on the reign and passing of the Queen, new Prime Minister Liz Truss is not wasting time setting the tone for her administration. That tone? Get in line or get out. And one of the first people out is the Treasury's most senior civil servant Tom Scholar. No British finance minister in living memory has dismissed their permanent secretary immediately after moving into the role, as Kwasi Kwarteng did on his second day on the job to Scholar, who had been in the post since 2016. To discuss the significance of the sacking, David and Francine speak with Allegra Stratton, author of Bloomberg's daily UK newsletter The Readout and former Downing Street press secretary and UK economy reporter Philip Aldrick.