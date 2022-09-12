Hero

Bloomberg Technology is the only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business.

Musk's Twitter Deal and Amazon's $13B Bet on NFL

Bloomberg's Emily Chang breaks down the latest from the Musk-Twitter saga as Elon Musk tries once again to back out of the deal. Plus, a look at the changing landscape of sports and streaming after Amazon became the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football.”

Sep 12, 2022

