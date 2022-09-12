Bloomberg Technology is the only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business.
Bloomberg Technology Podcast • Browse all episodes
Musk's Twitter Deal and Amazon's $13B Bet on NFL
Bloomberg's Emily Chang breaks down the latest from the Musk-Twitter saga as Elon Musk tries once again to back out of the deal. Plus, a look at the changing landscape of sports and streaming after Amazon became the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football.”
Sep 12, 2022
Advertisement