Meera Pandit on the Markets (Radio)
Meera Pandit, Vice President and Global Market Strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, discusses her market outlook. She spoke with hosts Bryan Curtis and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Daybreak Asia."
Sep 12, 2022
