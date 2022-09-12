Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe. Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll, Anna Edwards and Tom Mackenzie.
Bloomberg Daybreak EU Podcast • Browse all episodes
Lidington: Bad Decision to Sack Senior Treasury Official (Audio)
Former Cabinet Office Minister, David Lidington, says removing Tom Scholar as permanent secretary to the Treasury was a bad decision by the Prime Minister Liz Truss. 'It's not good for the political masters to start moving professional civil servants around,' he tells Bloomberg's Dani Burger and Stephen Carroll. Lidington also discusses attending the weekend's Accession Council, the event where Charles was formally proclaimed as King.
Sep 12, 2022
Advertisement